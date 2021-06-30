Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Malaysia PM hospitalised for diarrhea -PM's office

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been admitted to hospital after suffering a bout of diarrhea, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The prime minister's office said Muhyiddin started having the condition on Tuesday night and was hospitalised the following morning for treatment and monitoring.

It did not provide any more details.

In 2018, Muhyiddin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was declared cancer free last June, according to an earlier statement from his office. read more

Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies

