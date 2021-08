Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin wearing a protective mask arrives at a mosque for prayers, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Putrajaya, Malaysia August 28, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was seen entering the national palace on Monday amid reports he will tender his resignation, media reported.

Muhyiddin lost his majority after months of infighting in his coalition. read more

Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.