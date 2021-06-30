Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysia to receive vaccines donated by Japan, U.S. this week

A medical worker speaks to a man under observation after receiving coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, at Sunway Medical Centre, in Subang Jaya, Malaysia March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia will receive 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines donated by Japan on Thursday, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

Malaysia country will receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine donated by the United States on Friday, Khairy said.

Japan has agreed to donate similar amounts of the AstraZeneca vaccine to the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia also.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty

