Malaysia to reopen borders from April with quarantine waiver
KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia will reopen its borders from April 1 and allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday.
The Southeast Asian country will also transition to the endemic phase of COVID-19 from next month, Ismail Sabri said in a televised address.
Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty
