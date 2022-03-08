Malaysia to reopen borders from April with quarantine waiver

A view of the city skyline in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia will reopen its borders from April 1 and allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country will also transition to the endemic phase of COVID-19 from next month, Ismail Sabri said in a televised address.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee; Editing by Martin Petty

