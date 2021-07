Medical personnel work at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday reported 135 new coronavirus deaths, the highest number of daily fatalities since the pandemic began.

The health ministry also reported 8,868 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 808,658.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi Editing by Ed Davies

