A medical worker collects a swab sample from a woman to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

Malaysia reported 9,020 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

This is the fifth straight day of record new infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 558,534.

