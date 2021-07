A cemetery worker wearing protective suit rests on a coffin for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim at a cemetery in Klang, Malaysia July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's health ministry reported 15,902 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest number of daily infections since the beginnng of the pandemic.

This brings the cumulative number of cases in the country to 996,393.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Robert Birsel

