Malaysia reports record 219 COVID-19 deaths on Monday

A cemetery worker wearing protective suit rests on a coffin for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victim at a cemetery in Klang, Malaysia July 24, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's health ministry reported 219 coronavirus deaths on Monday, a daily record, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total toll since the start of the pandemic to 9,403 deaths.

The ministry also reported 15,764 new COVID-19 infections, bringing Malaysia's cumulative case total to 1,146,186 cases.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by James Pearson

