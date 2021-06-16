Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysia says China to contribute 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines

Test tubes are seen in front of a displayed Sinovac logo in this illustration taken, May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Wednesday China had agreed to contribute 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by its drugmaker Sinovac BioTech (SVA.O) to the Southeast Asian country.

"This timely contribution will bolster the vaccination process and assist the ongoing rollout of Malaysia's National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme," Hishammuddin said.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty

