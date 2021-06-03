Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Malaysia says Deloitte paid $80 mln in 1MDB settlement

Reuters
1 minute read

Traffic passes a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 6, 2015.REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Malaysia on Thursday said it had received $80 million from audit firm Deloitte PLT, as part of a settlement deal related to a multi-billion dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Malaysia's finance ministry said in a statement it is also negotiating a settlement with another auditor, KPMG, related to 1MDB. About 16.4 billion ringgit ($3.98 billion) in seized and repatriated 1MDB funds have been returned to Malaysia to date, the ministry said.

($1 = 4.1200 ringgit)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:24 AM UTCAsia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls

Asian shares were a touch below a recent three-month top on Thursday with China a tad weaker as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key U.S. economic data while oil prices rose to near 1-1/2 year highs.

BusinessU.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal
BusinessShares of retail favorite AMC nearly double, company woos investors with free popcorn
BusinessJBS meat plants reopen as White House blames Russia-linked group over hack
BusinessAmid hiring troubles, rising prices, U.S. growth gains speed -Fed