1 minute read
Malaysia says Indonesia agrees to lift freeze on sending migrant workers
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Human Resources Minister on Thursday said Indonesia has agreed to lift a freeze on sending its migrant workers to the country effective August 1.
The decision comes after both countries agreed to integrate existing systems to facilitate the recruitment and intake of Indonesian domestic workers entering Malaysia, minister S. Saravanan said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.