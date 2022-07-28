Malaysia says Indonesia agrees to lift freeze on sending migrant workers

Indonesian migrant workers who arrived from Malaysia exercise during quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Soewondo air base in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, April 11, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Septianda Perdana via REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Human Resources Minister on Thursday said Indonesia has agreed to lift a freeze on sending its migrant workers to the country effective August 1.

The decision comes after both countries agreed to integrate existing systems to facilitate the recruitment and intake of Indonesian domestic workers entering Malaysia, minister S. Saravanan said in a statement.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

