Malaysia to screen all inbound travellers, including from China, for fever

Travellers disembark from an airplane from Jakarta, Indonesia at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2), as the country reopens its borders fully to allow entry without quarantine for visitors vaccinated against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sepang, Selangor, Malaysia, April 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia will screen body temperatures of all inbound travellers, including those from China, to monitor for fever as part of measures to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa said on Friday.

The ministry will also test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for COVID-19, she said.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

