Asia Pacific

Malaysia to seek assurances from Thailand over AstraZeneca vaccine

Vials labelled "Astra Zeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo, in this illustration photo taken March 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia will hold bilateral talks with Thailand to seek assurances there will be no disruption to the supply of AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccines manufactured in its Southeast Asian neighbour, a Malaysian minister said on Friday.

Malaysia will also consider ramping up the supply of vaccines developed by China's Sinovac (SVA.O) if there are shortages of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told a news conference.

