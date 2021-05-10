Skip to main content

Asia PacificMalaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1MDB

Motorcyclists pass a 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) billboard at the Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Malaysia 1MDB fund is suing units of Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and J.P. Morgan (JPM.N), and Coutts & Co Ltd to recover billions in alleged losses from a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

1MDB is claiming $1.11 billion from Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, $800 million from J.P. Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd and $1.03 billion from Coutts, and interest payments from all of them, according to documents filed at a Kuala Lumpur court.

Malaysia's finance ministry said earlier on Monday that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former unit have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding them. read more

