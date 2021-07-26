Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysia will not extend state of emergency - Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia will not extend a national state of emergency when it ends on Aug. 1, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday, citing law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

The government will not ask the king to extend the emergency, which was imposed over the country's coronavirus outbreak, he said. Malaysia has been under emergency rule since January.

