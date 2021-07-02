Malaysian central bank says received 29 bids for digital banking licenses

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank has received 29 applications for digital banking licenses, it said on Friday.

The applicants include banks, industry conglomerates, technology firms, e-commerce operators, fintech players, cooperatives and state governments, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement. The central bank plans to issue up to five licenses in the first quarter of 2022.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.