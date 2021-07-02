Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysian central bank says received 29 bids for digital banking licenses

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank has received 29 applications for digital banking licenses, it said on Friday.

The applicants include banks, industry conglomerates, technology firms, e-commerce operators, fintech players, cooperatives and state governments, Bank Negara Malaysia said in a statement. The central bank plans to issue up to five licenses in the first quarter of 2022.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty

