Malaysian palm giant IOI says aware of US customs letter on alleged forced labour

Workers stand near palm oil fruits inside a palm oil factory in Sepang, outside Kuala Lumpur, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil company IOI Corporation (IOIB.KL) said on Friday it had been made aware of a letter from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) about opening an investigation against the company on allegations of labour abuse.

According to the statement on IOI's website, CBP in the letter to a labour activist acknowledges the receipt of a petition providing information on alleged forced labour conditions at the company.

IOI said while it had been made aware of the letter, it had not been notified directly by the CBP.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu Editing by Ed Davies

