Malaysian PM to announce new cabinet this week - Bernama

New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob gestures from a car, as he leaves after the inauguration ceremony, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 21, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will announce his cabinet line-up this week, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday, citing the premier.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in on Saturday following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin last week. read more

He took charge as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst surge in COVID-19 infections and as public anger grows over the handling of the pandemic. He is backed by the same alliance that supported Muhyiddin.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

