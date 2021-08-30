Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysian PM in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient

FILE PHOTO-Malaysia's Prime Minister-designate and former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to reporters before his inauguration as the 9th prime minister, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 21, 2021. Malaysia Information Department/Famer Roheni/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is under quarantine following a close contact with a COVID-19 patient, his office said in a statement on Monday.

His office did not say how long he would be in quarantine or whether he had been tested for the coronavirus.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin who had resigned after failing to hold onto a narrow majority in parliament.

He takes charge amid public anger over the handling of the pandemic, with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases to record highs and downgraded growth forecasts after the economy has been battered by extended lockdowns.

Reporting by Liz Lee, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi Editing by Ed Davies

