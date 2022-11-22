Malaysia's Anwar: for now there is no question about forming a minority government















KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king needs more time to make a decision on who to appoint as the country's next prime minister, opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday after an audience at the palace.

For now there is no question about forming a minority government, he added.

Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday after the incumbent ruling coalition decided it would form the opposition, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.

Reporting by A. Ananthalankshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.