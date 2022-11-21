Malaysia's Anwar 'optimistic' of forming govt after talks with potential partners















KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he was "very optimistic" of forming a government after holding talks with the incumbent ruling coalition to get the required majority.

Anwar said he met with the some leaders of the Barisan Nasional coalition for their support and was "very pleased" with the talks. No final decision has been made, he said.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu, writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kim Coghill











