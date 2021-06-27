Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM

People wait to receive coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at a vaccination centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

Malaysia reported 5,803 cases on Saturday.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

