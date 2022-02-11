Malaysia's current account surplus widens to 15.2 bln rgt in Q4

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's current account surplus (MYCURA=ECI) widened to 15.2 billion ringgit ($3.63 billion) in the fourth quarter, from 11.6 billion ringgit in the third quarter, the Department of Statistics said on Friday.

Portfolio investment (MYFLO=ECI) saw a net inflow of 2.8 billion ringgit, compared with an outflow of 4.3 billion ringgit in the previous quarter.

($1 = 4.1860 ringgit)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.