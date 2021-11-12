Malaysia's economy shrinks 4.5% as Q3 worse than forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy slipped back into contraction in the third quarter, shrinking 4.5% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday, as fresh COVID-19 lockdowns during the period hampered recovery.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the economy to go into reverse after its rebound in the second quarter, and their median forecast was for a contraction of 1.3% in the July-September period, though estimates varied widely.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff

