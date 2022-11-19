Malaysia's ex-premier Muhyiddin claims win in general election















KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Sunday said he has secured enough seats in a general election to form a government, though the latest results from the Election Commission showed a hung parliament.

Muhyiddin said he was willing to work with any party to reach the numbers needed to form the government.

Reporting by Angie Teo and Mei Mei Chu; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Jan Harvey











