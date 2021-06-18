Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Malaysia's FGV to pick auditor to assess forced labour accusation

A general view of the FGV headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia September 5, 2019. Picture taken September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia's FGV Holdings Bhd (FGVH.KL) will appoint an independent auditor to assess its operations for signs of forced labour on the advice of U.S. Customs, the company told the stock exchange on Friday, with a report expected eight months later.

In September, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) banned imports from the world's largest producer of crude palm oil over accusations of forced labour.

The company said it was seeking proposals and expected to make its choice in August, immediately after which will begin the assessment against 11 criteria set by the International Labour Organization.

"FGV estimates that it would be able to submit to the CBP... the assessment report together with FGV's proposed remediation plan within eight months upon the appointment of the independent auditor," it added.

FGV has previously said it was disappointed by the U.S. accusation, despite its steps in past years to show commitment to human rights and upholding labour standards.

U.S. Customs had said it would consider a petition to revoke the import ban if FGV could provide credible evidence that it did not use forced labour.

