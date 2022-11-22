Malaysia's incumbent ruling coalition agrees to be opposition

Malaysian Caretaker Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, candidate for The National Front coalition, Barisan Nasional, gestures outside a nomination centre in Bera, Pahang, Malaysia November 5, 2022. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's incumbent ruling coalition said on Tuesday it agreed to be in opposition after deciding not to support any coalition to form a government.

Barisan Nasional and incumbent PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob made the announcement on Twitter.

It was unclear who would form the next government as Saturday's general election resulted in a hung parliament.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmit; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks