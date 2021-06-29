Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional appoints ex-Maybank CFO Amirul Feisal to head fund

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional said on Tuesday it has appointed Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir as managing director effective July 16.

Amirul, the former chief financial officer of Malayan Banking, will take over from current managing director Shahril Ridza Ridzuan who will be "departing to pursue his personal interests upon the expiry of his contract," Khazanah said in a statement.

