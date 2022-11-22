Malaysia's king calls Anwar and Muhyiddin for an audience -palace















KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah called on Tuesday the two main contenders to be prime minister - opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former premier Muhyiddin Yassin - for an audience at 4.30 pm (0830 GMT), the palace said in a statement.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, Rozanna Latiff and Mei Mei Chu; Writing by Ed Davies Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











