KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah held a routine meeting with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday to discuss government related matters, the palace said in a statement.

The statement comes after Ismail said he may discuss holding early elections with the king.

