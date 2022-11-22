Malaysia's king will make a decision about PM appointment soon - state media















KUALA LUMPUR Nov 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king will make a decision about appointing a new prime minister soon, state media Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing the palace.

The palace also asked the public to accept any decision King Al-Sultan Abdullahmakes about forming the new government, according to Bernama.

Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor











