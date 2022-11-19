Malaysia's Mahathir fails to win seat in general election

Former Malaysia Prime Minister and Gerakan Tanah Air chairman Mahathir Mohamad casts his vote for the country's general election at Alor Setar, Kedah, Malaysia November 19, 2022. Malaysian Department of Information/Hafiz Itam/Handout via REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad, 97, lost the race for a parliamentary seat in the country's general election, his first defeat in 53 years.

Mahathir, who served as Malaysia's prime minister for more than two decades in two stints, came in fourth in a five-cornered fight in the Langkawi island constituency.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Catherine Evans

