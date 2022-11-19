Malaysia's Mahathir fails to win seat in general election















KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia's veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad, 97, lost the race for a parliamentary seat in the country's general election, his first defeat in 53 years.

Mahathir, who served as Malaysia's prime minister for more than two decades in two stints, came in fourth in a five-cornered fight in the Langkawi island constituency.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Catherine Evans











