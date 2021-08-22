Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Asia Pacific

Malaysia's new PM invites opposition to join COVID-19 effort

1 minute read

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob takes the oath of office during his inauguration at National Palace in Kuala Lumpur,?Malaysia?August 21, 2021.Malaysia's Information Department/Khirul Nizam Zanil/Handout via REUTERS

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government's special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Ismail Sabri took charge on Saturday with a slim parliamentary majority as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic.

The 61-year-old was deputy premier in the administration of Muhyiddin Yassin, which collapsed on Monday due to coalition infighting - the second government to fall since general elections in 2018.

In a televised address, Ismail Sabri said he will invite the leadership of the opposition to be part of the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on COVID-19.

"I understand that the political turmoil that has besieged the country have distressed the public. Therefore, it is imperative that political stability is swiftly achieved through togetherness, and this includes cross-party cooperation," he said.

The new premier also said he will enhance the previous government's COVID-19 strategy. He was a key minister in charge of framing Malaysia's pandemic response under the Muhyiddin administration.

Malaysia's infections and deaths are southeast Asia's highest relative to population.

