Malaysia's Top Glove suspends Selangor operations over enhanced lockdown

Top Glove logo is pictured outside a factory in Klang, Malaysia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR, July 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd has suspended operations of its factories in the state of Selangor due to a two-week enhanced lockdown in the country, the firm said on Wednesday.

"Top Glove wishes to inform that its medical glove factories in Klang will not be operating temporarily, in compliance with the EMCO (Enhanced Movement Control Order) directive," Top Glove said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The world's largest maker of medical gloves said it was awaiting clarification from the authorities.

More than half of Top Glove's factories are located in Klang in Selangor.

Malaysia last week imposed tighter restrictions on movement, businesses and factories in the capital Kuala Lumpur and neighbouring Selangor state until July 16 to combat a surge in new coronavirus infections. read more

"The company looks forward to safely resuming operations at the appropriate time," Top Glove said.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty

