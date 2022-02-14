Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment

Signage is seen at the Merck & Co. headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S., November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese unit of Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it would accelerate imports of its oral COVID-19 treatment to help with a surge in cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The company will deliver 800,000 courses of the antiviral molnupiravir to Japan by March, up from an earlier scheduled 600,000, it said in a statement.

Japan agreed last year to pay Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics about $1.2 billion for 1.6 million courses of molnupiravir. The drug was approved by regulators in late December.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.