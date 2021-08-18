Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Merkel spoke to Pakistan's Kahn, Emir of Qatar on Afghanistan

1 minute read
1/2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas address a news conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 17, 2021. Kay Nietfeld/Pool via Reuters

BERLIN, Aug 18 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn, the Emir of Qatar and the head of the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Tuesday evening, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

"The chancellor spoke yesterday, in the early evening, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Kahn as well as with the Emir of Qatar," spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

Merkel also spoke with Filippo Grandi, head of the UNHCR refugee agency, Seibert said, adding that the biggest flows of Afghans at the moment were within the country.

Reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:20 AM UTC

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown as Delta COVID-19 cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Asia Pacific
Malaysia's king wants new premier to face confidence vote
Asia Pacific
Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group
Asia Pacific
BHP, Woodside investors jittery over $29 billion petroleum merger
Asia Pacific
Australian Aboriginal groups to get more say over heritage protection