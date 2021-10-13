Skip to main content

Merkel throws weight behind EU-China investment agreement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called on German businesses to diversify in Asia and not only look to China.

At an event of the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business she also urged the European Union to conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement with Australia and New Zealand and she threw her support behind the ratification of an EU-China investment agreement.

