Merkel throws weight behind EU-China investment agreement

Oct 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday called on German businesses to diversify in Asia and not only look to China.

At an event of the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business she also urged the European Union to conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement with Australia and New Zealand and she threw her support behind the ratification of an EU-China investment agreement.

Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.