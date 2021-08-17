Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Military evacuation flights taking off from Kabul - Western official

1 minute read

Crowds of people and security are seen near the runway at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan August 16, 2021. SATELLITE IMAGE 2021 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via REUTERS

KABUL, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan started taking off on Tuesday morning, a Western security official at Kabul airport told Reuters.

The airport runway and tarmac, overrun on Monday by thousands of people desperate to flee from the Afghanistan capital, are now clear of crowds, the official said.

U.S. forces, which are in charge at the airport, had halted the evacuation flights because of the chaos.

Reporting by Rupam Jain, Writing by Raju Gopalakrishnan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:10 AM UTC

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since Feb

New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of COVID-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.

Asia Pacific
Sydney virus cases to 'rise substantially' amid Delta outbreak
Asia Pacific
Japan set to extend COVID-19 state of emergency lockdown to Sept 12
Asia Pacific
Malala Yousafzai urges world leaders to take urgent action on Afghanistan
Asia Pacific
Taiwan would not collapse like Afghanistan, premier says