Moderna says Takeda plans to recall three lots of suspended COVID-19 vaccine

A vial containing doses of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are pictured at Japan Airlines (JAL) facility where its staff receive the vaccines at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Wednesday its Japanese distribution partner, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T), planned to initiate the recall of three lots of its COVID-19 vaccine that were suspended due to contamination.

Japan's health ministry said particles of stainless steel were found in suspended Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, but it did not expect they would pose an additional health risk. read more

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

