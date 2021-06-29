Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Moderna SE Asia partner says regional vaccine supplies booked to year-end

1 minute read

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Zuellig Pharma, Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) supply partner for COVID-19 vaccines in Southeast Asia, said on Tuesday that regional orders for the mRNA vaccine were almost fully booked for this year.

Singapore-headquartered Zuellig is involved in the distribution, regulatory approvals and purchase contracts for vaccines for use in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

"A lot of the transactions that are being done today will be for 2022 ... because the supply of Moderna vaccine is pretty much exhausted already for 2021," Zuellig CEO John Graham told Reuters.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:02 AM UTCIndonesia's COVID-19 situation nears 'catastrophe' - Red Cross

Indonesia's COVID-19 surge is on the edge of a "catastrophe" as the more infectious Delta variant dominates transmission and chokes hospitals in Southeast Asia's worst epidemic, the Red Cross said on Tuesday.

Asia PacificXi stresses loyalty as Chinese Communist Party prepares for 100th anniversary
Asia PacificIndia's vaccine shortage eases as inoculations outpace new registrations
Asia PacificGoogle takes down maps targeting hundreds of Thais accused of opposing king
Asia PacificAustralia deputy leader fined for not wearing mask in breach of COVID-19 rules