Moderna SE Asia partner says regional vaccine supplies booked to year-end

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Zuellig Pharma, Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) supply partner for COVID-19 vaccines in Southeast Asia, said on Tuesday that regional orders for the mRNA vaccine were almost fully booked for this year.

Singapore-headquartered Zuellig is involved in the distribution, regulatory approvals and purchase contracts for vaccines for use in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

"A lot of the transactions that are being done today will be for 2022 ... because the supply of Moderna vaccine is pretty much exhausted already for 2021," Zuellig CEO John Graham told Reuters.

