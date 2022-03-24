Skip to main content
Moon says N.Korea's Kim violated moratorium on ICBM launches - Blue House

1 minute read

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony of the 103rd anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 1, 2022. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had broken a moratorium on launching intercontinental ballistic missiles, strongly condemning the latest missile test, according to his office, the Blue House.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

