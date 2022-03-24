1 minute read
Moon says N.Korea's Kim violated moratorium on ICBM launches - Blue House
SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had broken a moratorium on launching intercontinental ballistic missiles, strongly condemning the latest missile test, according to his office, the Blue House.
Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
