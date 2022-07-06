More Japan households see prices rise a year from now -BOJ survey

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 87.1%, a quarterly central bank survey for June showed on Wednesday, up from 84.3% in March.

The ratio of households expecting prices to rise five years from now, slipped to 79.8% in June, however, from 82.1% in March, the survey showed.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

