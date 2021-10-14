Fire in southern Taiwan kills 46

Fire trucks at the scene of a fire at Cheng Chung Cheng building in Kaohsiung, Taiwan in this still frame obtained from social media video dated early October 14, 2021. CHANG YU CHEN /via REUTERS

TAIPEI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - A fire in a residential building in the southern Taiwanese city of Kaohsiung has killed 46 peopleand injured another 41, the government said on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the 40-year-old building in Kaohsiung's Yancheng district in the early hours of the morning and was extinguished around dawn.

The Kaohsiung fire department said in a statement that after completing a search of the building they were able to confirm 46 deaths.

Mayor Chen Chi-mai said the building was partly abandoned, having previously been host to restaurants, karaoke lounges and a cinema.

The government is investigating the cause including whether arson was to blame.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.