Mosque blast in northwestern Pakistani kills five, wounds dozens -police

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, March 4 (Reuters) - A bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has killed at least five people and wounded more than 30, police said.

"We are in a state of emergency and the injured are being shifted to the hospital. We are investigating the nature of the blast but it seemed to a suicide attack," police officer Mohammad Sajjad Khan told Reuters.

Reporting by Jibran Ahmad; editing by John Stonestreet

