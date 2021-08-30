Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defense system -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Multiple rockets were fired at Kabul's international airport but were intercepted by a missile defense system, a U.S. official told Reuters citing initial information.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said as many as 5 rockets were fired, though it was not clear if all were brought down by the defense system.

The official said initial reports did not indicate any U.S. casualties, but that information could change.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Tom Hogue

