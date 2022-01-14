Myanmar believes new ASEAN chair will rule with fairness -spokesman

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Myanmar believes that Cambodia will rule with fairness during its chairmanship this year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a spokesman for its ruling military council said on Friday.

There were "good results" from a visit to Myanmar last week by Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen, Myanmar junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told a regular briefing. He also said international pressure on Myanmar had not dialed down, but Myanmar would not bow to it.

