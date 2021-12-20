Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Dec 27 -source

Dec 20 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar deferred on Monday the latest verdicts in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Dec. 27, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

The court had been due to rule on charges of possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers, which carry maximum penalties of three years and a year in jail, respectively. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the judge did not give a reason for the deferral.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Staff Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.