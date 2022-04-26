Myanmar court postpones Suu Kyi verdict until April 27 - source

Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi attends the joint news conference of the Japan-Mekong Summit Meeting at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo, Japan October 9, 2018. Franck Robichon/Pool via Reuters/

April 26 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Tuesday postponed for one day its decision in the first of 11 corruption cases against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a source with knowledge of the court proceedings.

The trials of Suu Kyi, who was arrested by the military during its coup last year, are being held behind closed doors. The source, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue, said the verdict is due on Wednesday

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty

