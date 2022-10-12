Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 3 years in jail for graft -source















Oct 12 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to three years in prison on charges of accepting a bribe, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The 77-year-old Nobel laureate, a figurehead of opposition to military rule, faces charges for at least 18 offences from graft to election violations, carrying combined maximum terms of nearly 190 years. She has denied any wrongdoing.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.