Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years in jail for corruption -source

April 27 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Wednesday found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in jail, according to a source with knowledge of the proceedings.

The case was the first of 11 corruption charges against the Nobel laureate, each carrying a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The source declined to be identified because her trials are being held behind closed doors.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Ed Davies

